Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Purchases New Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,279,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,408,000 after acquiring an additional 34,223 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $798,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marriott International Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Cowen reduced their target price on Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Marriott International to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.71.

MAR stock opened at $154.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.67 and its 200-day moving average is $161.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Stories

