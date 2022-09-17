Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 635 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 1,458.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RGLD shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Royal Gold to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $93.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.57. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.64 and a fifty-two week high of $147.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.41%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

