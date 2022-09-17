Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 89 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Hershey were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in Hershey by 17.7% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,193 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total transaction of $33,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,661.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total transaction of $33,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,661.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 870,538 shares of company stock worth $191,962,935. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $219.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $167.80 and a twelve month high of $234.56.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on HSY. StockNews.com cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.94.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

