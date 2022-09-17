Offit Capital Advisors LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 102,237 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

OMC opened at $66.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.83 and its 200-day moving average is $73.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Macquarie downgraded Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Edward Jones cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, ING Group began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.70.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

