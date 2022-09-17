Farmer Steven Patrick Takes Position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK)

Farmer Steven Patrick bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000. Farmer Steven Patrick owned 0.09% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBMK. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 190.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,019,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,419,000 after buying an additional 8,844 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 82,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter.

Get iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IBMK opened at $25.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.91. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $26.21.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.