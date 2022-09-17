Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 32,846 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 32,846 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $51.97.

EQT Increases Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on EQT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of EQT from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

