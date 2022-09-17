Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 8,050 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,386 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,050 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,004 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 34,136 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 450.6% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 121,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 99,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 2.8 %

Several research firms have recently commented on LNG. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.45.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $167.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.19 and a 52-week high of $178.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.