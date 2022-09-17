Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) SVP Sells $248,648.90 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $248,648.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Glenn O’rourke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Glenn O’rourke sold 360 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $21,254.40.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total value of $59,891.39.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 1.8 %

LSCC opened at $51.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.76. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $85.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The business had revenue of $161.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSCC. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 656,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,863,000 after buying an additional 73,868 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 19,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 8,612 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,618,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

