Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) EVP Sells $238,750.00 in Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mitchell Gaynor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 15th, Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.09. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRVL. B. Riley lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.21.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

