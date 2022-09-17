Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) EVP Sells $238,750.00 in Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Mitchell Gaynor also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 15th, Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00.
Marvell Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.09. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $93.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on MRVL. B. Riley lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.21.
Marvell Technology Company Profile
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marvell Technology (MRVL)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.