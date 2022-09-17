Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Insider David S. Nagle Sells 1,369 Shares

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total value of $231,388.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,918.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

LANC stock opened at $168.01 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $116.85 and a 1 year high of $177.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.50.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.86. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.46%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LANC shares. CL King started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Cowen started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LANC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

