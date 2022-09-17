Gunner Smith Sells 2,700 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $224,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $81.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.66 and a 200-day moving average of $87.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 12.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Owens Corning by 135.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,692,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,876,000 after purchasing an additional 972,789 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Owens Corning by 261.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 615,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,341,000 after purchasing an additional 444,939 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Owens Corning by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,587,000 after purchasing an additional 419,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Owens Corning by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,890,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,617,000 after purchasing an additional 413,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 26.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,272,000 after purchasing an additional 403,154 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.92.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.