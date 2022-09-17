SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) CEO Marc Swanson Sells 4,000 Shares

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $216,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,999,207.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc Swanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 18th, Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $216,480.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $164,280.00.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $53.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 2.04. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $76.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $504.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.35 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 227.46%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 293.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEAS shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $92.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.44.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

