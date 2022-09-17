Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $152,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,155 shares in the company, valued at $158,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Smartsheet Trading Down 4.0 %

SMAR opened at $36.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.11. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $80.89.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 42.47% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SMAR shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 943,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,660,000 after acquiring an additional 125,517 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 39,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at about $692,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

