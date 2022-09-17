Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) CEO Sells $180,000.00 in Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) CEO John L. Higgins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,046,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $87.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.75. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $72.57 and a 1-year high of $169.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGND. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

LGND has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Further Reading

