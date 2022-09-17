Insider Selling: Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) COO Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) COO Joanne Tzu Jung Wang sold 12,000 shares of Karat Packaging stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $206,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,679.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Karat Packaging Trading Down 10.3 %

NASDAQ:KRT opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.27. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.51 million. Karat Packaging had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 16.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Karat Packaging Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Karat Packaging by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 0.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 450,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 3.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 11.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

