Insider Selling: Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) COO Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) COO Joanne Tzu Jung Wang sold 12,000 shares of Karat Packaging stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $206,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,679.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Karat Packaging Trading Down 10.3 %
NASDAQ:KRT opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.27. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.51 million. Karat Packaging had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 16.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Karat Packaging Company Profile
Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Karat Packaging (KRT)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.