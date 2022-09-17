David N. Farr Purchases 1,000 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE IBM opened at $127.27 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $114.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.87.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.18.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

