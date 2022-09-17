Insider Selling: Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) insider Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $133,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,807.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shafique Virani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, Shafique Virani sold 30,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $378,300.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 17.6 %

RXRX stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 1,294.12%. The company had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RXRX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Management XI L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,779,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,827,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,242,000 after buying an additional 595,150 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 25,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

