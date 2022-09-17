Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Jay Farner Purchases 26,900 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner bought 26,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $199,598.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,160,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,869,477.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Jay Farner purchased 26,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $199,320.00.
- On Monday, September 12th, Jay Farner purchased 25,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $199,250.00.
- On Thursday, September 8th, Jay Farner purchased 26,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $199,404.00.
- On Wednesday, August 31st, Jay Farner purchased 25,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,332.00.
- On Monday, August 29th, Jay Farner purchased 24,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $199,920.00.
- On Friday, August 26th, Jay Farner purchased 21,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $186,772.00.
- On Wednesday, August 24th, Jay Farner acquired 21,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.27 per share, for a total transaction of $199,305.00.
- On Monday, August 22nd, Jay Farner acquired 21,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $199,662.00.
- On Thursday, August 18th, Jay Farner acquired 19,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $199,786.00.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Jay Farner acquired 19,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,188.00.
Rocket Companies Trading Up 1.2 %
NYSE:RKT opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 14.97 and a quick ratio of 14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 1.76. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $18.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.20.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RKT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after buying an additional 2,252,066 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $14,720,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 378.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter valued at about $8,983,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 195.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,558,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.
Rocket Companies Company Profile
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
