Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Jay Farner Purchases 26,900 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner bought 26,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $199,598.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,160,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,869,477.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 14th, Jay Farner purchased 26,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $199,320.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Jay Farner purchased 25,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $199,250.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Jay Farner purchased 26,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $199,404.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Jay Farner purchased 25,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,332.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Jay Farner purchased 24,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $199,920.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Jay Farner purchased 21,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $186,772.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Jay Farner acquired 21,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.27 per share, for a total transaction of $199,305.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Jay Farner acquired 21,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $199,662.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Jay Farner acquired 19,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $199,786.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Jay Farner acquired 19,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,188.00.

Rocket Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:RKT opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 14.97 and a quick ratio of 14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 1.76. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $18.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

RKT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after buying an additional 2,252,066 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $14,720,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 378.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter valued at about $8,983,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 195.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,558,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading

