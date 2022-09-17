Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 315.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,401 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $2,438,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,129 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,881 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Applied Materials stock opened at $88.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

