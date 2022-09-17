Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 26,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,590,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $371,089,000 after acquiring an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $547,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $2,994,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $190.02 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

