Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its holdings in Enbridge by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.96. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.00%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

