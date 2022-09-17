Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 148 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $211.21 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $306.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

