Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,779 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRU. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.9% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Farmer Steven Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.83.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of PRU opened at $91.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.40. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.73 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Articles

