Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071,255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,809,000 after buying an additional 1,027,669 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,257,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,871,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 830,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,785,000 after buying an additional 241,035 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $156.48 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $145.54 and a 52-week high of $187.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

