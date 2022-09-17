Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 127,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,000 after acquiring an additional 12,976 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.75 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.38 and a 52-week high of $106.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.08.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

