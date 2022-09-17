Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $3.80 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,807 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,098.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,268,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,971 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,536 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 267.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,106,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,890 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV opened at $75.66 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.53 and a 1-year high of $82.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.