Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $3.80 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,807 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,098.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,268,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,971 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,536 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 267.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,106,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,890 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSV opened at $75.66 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.53 and a 1-year high of $82.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.15.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
