VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 153,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,198 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average of $31.26. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

