Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,871 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $1,963,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Cigna by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Cigna by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 15,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 124,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,544,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $290.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $88.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $296.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $282.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.37.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,572,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,158 shares of company stock valued at $11,581,956. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.58.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

