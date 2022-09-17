Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GS. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.79.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 439,180 shares in the company, valued at $11,862,251.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 439,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,862,251.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $326.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.02 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

