Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,123,000 after acquiring an additional 249,110 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,159,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,099,000 after acquiring an additional 123,446 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,534.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 716,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,462,000 after acquiring an additional 689,756 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,602,000 after acquiring an additional 60,505 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 400,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,993,000 after acquiring an additional 11,268 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VDC opened at $183.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.00. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $175.69 and a one year high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

