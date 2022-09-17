Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Reduces Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,803 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

PFF stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.14. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $31.92 and a 1-year high of $39.48.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

