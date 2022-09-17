Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $3.40 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% during the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $48.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.09. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $93.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

