Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank increased its position in Williams Companies by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 306.4% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $31.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.62. The stock has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 132.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.