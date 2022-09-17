Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 1,347 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 155.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 79.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TEL stock opened at $122.73 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.12 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.10 and its 200 day moving average is $125.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,039.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,039.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $2,889,145.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,242,165.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,919 shares of company stock worth $4,203,806. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEL. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.