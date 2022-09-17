Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,897,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,134,000 after buying an additional 47,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,608,000 after purchasing an additional 107,110 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,693,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,724,000 after purchasing an additional 25,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,518,000 after purchasing an additional 155,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,230,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,419,000 after purchasing an additional 63,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $83.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.72. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $101.89.

About Ingredion

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.18. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

