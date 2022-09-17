Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 1,601 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,195 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Masco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,917,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,117,802,000 after acquiring an additional 688,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,502,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,701,000 after purchasing an additional 221,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,386,000 after purchasing an additional 100,336 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,118,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,051,000 after purchasing an additional 124,036 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,812,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,433,000 after purchasing an additional 573,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAS. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.93.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $48.77 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.93 and its 200-day moving average is $53.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

