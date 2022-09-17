SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stake Raised by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,889,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,992 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,329,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,664 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,205,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,445,000 after acquiring an additional 131,096 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,992,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,327,000 after acquiring an additional 594,332 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,706,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,435,000 after acquiring an additional 377,710 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $54.19 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $73.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.22.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

