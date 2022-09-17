Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,677 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council raised its position in shares of Boeing by 486.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 6,975 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 505.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 3.7 %

BA stock opened at $144.29 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $233.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.57. The stock has a market cap of $85.68 billion, a PE ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.07.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.