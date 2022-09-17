Parsec Financial Management Inc. Grows Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,585 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 27,665 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $547,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on COP. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

NYSE:COP opened at $113.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.08. The stock has a market cap of $146.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.79.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

