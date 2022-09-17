Parsec Financial Management Inc. Invests $343,000 in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3,733.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 11,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.33.

Align Technology Stock Down 1.2 %

Align Technology stock opened at $249.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $265.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.56. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.86 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.80.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.23). Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

