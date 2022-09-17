Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $337,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT opened at $185.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.27. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $166.75 and a twelve month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

