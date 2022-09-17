Parsec Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 230.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 216.1% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 747.5% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $22.11 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.48.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.