iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILCB. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,660,000 after buying an additional 9,207 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 128,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $7,176,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA ILCB opened at $53.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.83. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $67.03.

