Insider Buying: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Director Buys 18,400 Shares of Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth Yeu Lin purchased 18,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $296,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,040 shares in the company, valued at $194,084.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TARS opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.36, a current ratio of 21.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.78.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.67 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.56% and a negative net margin of 324.99%. Analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 70,454 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,524,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,334,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 103,633 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
See Also
