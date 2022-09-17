Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson Sells 6,618 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $276,036.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 371,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,503,773.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 17th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $289,074.24.
- On Wednesday, August 3rd, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $213,562.86.
- On Wednesday, July 20th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $221,041.20.
- On Wednesday, July 6th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $194,436.84.
- On Wednesday, June 22nd, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $181,002.30.
Progyny Stock Performance
Shares of Progyny stock opened at $40.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 88.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.09. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $68.32.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently issued reports on PGNY shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.86.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Progyny during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Progyny during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Progyny by 21.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
