Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson Sells 6,618 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $276,036.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 371,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,503,773.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Progyny alerts:

On Wednesday, August 17th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $289,074.24.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $213,562.86.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $221,041.20.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $194,436.84.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $181,002.30.

Progyny Stock Performance

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $40.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 88.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.09. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $68.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.51 million. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PGNY shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Progyny during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Progyny during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Progyny by 21.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.