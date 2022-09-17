Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NDSN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.20.

Nordson Price Performance

NDSN opened at $218.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.63 and a 200 day moving average of $219.73. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $194.89 and a 52-week high of $272.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Nordson’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Articles

