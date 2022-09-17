Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 321 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 175,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,340,000 after purchasing an additional 121,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $78.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.92. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $100.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

