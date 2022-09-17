iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) Shares Bought by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESML. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 3,714.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 442,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,623,000 after acquiring an additional 430,546 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,281,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 397.3% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 75,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 60,066 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the first quarter valued at $956,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $885,000.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ESML opened at $33.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.77.

