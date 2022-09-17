Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 262.3% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 77,395 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 1,040.3% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 34,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 31,147 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at approximately $565,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Stock Performance

TBT stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.90. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $29.77.

About ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.