Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,713 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 251.5% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 17,125 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,770,000 after buying an additional 10,597 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPIN opened at $46.71 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $46.40 and a 1-year high of $63.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.98.

